CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CorePoint Lodging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

NYSE CPLG opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $567.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24. CorePoint Lodging has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $14.93.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.31 million. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. CorePoint Lodging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the third quarter worth about $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 26.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 449,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,544,000 after buying an additional 92,665 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 77.5% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,044,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,996,000 after buying an additional 2,201,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 2.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

