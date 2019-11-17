Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at $2,405,000. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 77.8% in the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 160,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,963,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.3% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 55,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8,105.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH opened at $146.78 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.99 and a fifty-two week high of $147.24. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.95.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $967,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,198.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Didier Deltort sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total transaction of $50,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,264.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,615 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,685 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

