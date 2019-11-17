Corient Capital Partners LLC Invests $274,000 in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Edison International by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 35,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EIX opened at $70.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.05. Edison International has a 1-year low of $46.65 and a 1-year high of $76.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.02.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.613 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $73.00 target price on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $73.00 target price on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edison International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

