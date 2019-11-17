Corient Capital Partners LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WellCare Health Plans in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 4,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WellCare Health Plans in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in WellCare Health Plans in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on WCG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $317.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. WellCare Health Plans currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.83.

Shares of WellCare Health Plans stock opened at $312.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.63 and a 1 year high of $314.43.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.