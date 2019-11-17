Corient Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,450 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,206 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,701 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,695 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AKAM. Cowen set a $93.00 price target on Akamai Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.19.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $281,278.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,796.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total value of $781,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,494.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,942 shares of company stock worth $2,368,779. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $87.71 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.91 and a 200 day moving average of $84.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $709.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

