Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,274 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4,118.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.64.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.05 and a 200-day moving average of $97.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $73.71 and a 1-year high of $115.97.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.78%.

In other news, EVP Randall J. Holder sold 3,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $309,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,918.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $201,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,096,583.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,621,690. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

