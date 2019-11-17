Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 123.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,199 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in LG Display were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,062,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,738,000 after buying an additional 166,270 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 1,194.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,367,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,595,000 after buying an additional 1,261,470 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,956,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 332.7% in the 2nd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 473,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 364,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 301,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LG Display alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LPL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

NYSE LPL opened at $6.23 on Friday. LG Display Co Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. LG Display had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LG Display Co Ltd. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LG Display Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL).

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.