Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.38

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.38 and traded as low as $4.18. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 2,302 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CJREF shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.50 price objective on Corus Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Corus Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on Corus Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $886.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 9.27%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.