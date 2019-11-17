Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) Short Interest Update

Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the September 30th total of 4,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 843,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on COT. TD Securities increased their price target on Cott from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cott from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Cott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cott in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cott presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 25,000 shares of Cott stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $312,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,250.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COT. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cott by 4.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cott in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Cott in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Cott by 3,352.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 195,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 189,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cott in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,290,000.

NYSE COT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.85. 534,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,239. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04. Cott has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). Cott had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $616.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cott will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Cott’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

