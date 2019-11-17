Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 394,900 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the September 30th total of 370,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

CR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.64.

Get Crane alerts:

Shares of CR stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, hitting $82.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.15). Crane had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Crane will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after buying an additional 41,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Crane by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Crane by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 233,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,485,000 after buying an additional 49,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.