Crave (CRAVE) Market Cap Hits $141,757.00

Crave (CURRENCY:CRAVE) traded up 22.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 16th. Crave has a market capitalization of $141,757.00 and $17.00 worth of Crave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crave has traded up 46.7% against the US dollar. One Crave coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crave alerts:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Crave

Crave (CRAVE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2015. Crave’s total supply is 22,735,927 coins. The official website for Crave is crave.cc. Crave’s official message board is forum.crave.cc. Crave’s official Twitter account is @CRAVECoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crave Coin Trading

Crave can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.