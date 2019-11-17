Creative Planning Has $297,000 Stock Position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Timken were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Timken by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $53.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Timken Co has a 12 month low of $33.98 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.81.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Timken had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Timken’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Timken Co will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.79%.

In other news, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick acquired 1,183 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.73 per share, for a total transaction of $62,379.59. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $277,559.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,564.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,977 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,196 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Timken from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 price objective on Timken and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

