Creative Planning Has $308,000 Position in Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,939 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEDL. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vedanta by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vedanta by 242.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Vedanta during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vedanta during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Vedanta during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vedanta stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.88. Vedanta Ltd has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $11.84. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

