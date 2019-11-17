Creative Planning Sells 400 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 26.0% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 34,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $29.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.46. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $32.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

