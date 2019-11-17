Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) were down 6.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.46 and last traded at $5.53, approximately 336,648 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 267,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

A number of analysts have commented on CRLBF shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71.

Cresco Labs Inc cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flower, vape pens, and various forms of extracts under the cresco and Reserve brands; precisely-dosed and non-combustible products, including tinctures, capsules, salves, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand; culinary-backed and cannabis-infused edibles under the Mindy's Artisanal brand; and fruity confections under the Mindy's Kitchen brand.

