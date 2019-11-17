Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Given News Impact Rating of 2.00

Media stories about Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Cronos Group earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRON shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Cronos Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their price target on Cronos Group from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cronos Group from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Cowen cut their price target on Cronos Group from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.56.

Shares of Cronos Group stock traded down C$0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching C$8.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,798,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,349. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.88. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of C$8.14 and a 52 week high of C$32.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

