Cryptonex Hits Market Cap of $111.07 Million (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Cryptonex has a market capitalization of $111.07 million and $2.34 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptonex coin can now be bought for about $1.99 or 0.00022906 BTC on exchanges including Cryptonex, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00234941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.39 or 0.01451546 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033635 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00141348 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Cryptonex

Cryptonex’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org.

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptonex, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

