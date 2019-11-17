CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.22.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBAY shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $20.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Sujal Shah bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $27,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,807. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $59,600 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,600,000 after purchasing an additional 493,662 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,463,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,043,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,559,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,488,000 after purchasing an additional 226,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1,822.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 234,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 222,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $5.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.12 and a current ratio of 13.12. The company has a market cap of $370.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.25. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.