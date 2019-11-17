D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 119,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,422,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 54,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,536,000 after buying an additional 14,896 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy stock opened at $146.13 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $104.88 and a fifty-two week high of $148.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.95.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Argus boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.27.

In other Sempra Energy news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,048,475.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,586,371.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.