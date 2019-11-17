D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,720,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $697,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204,411 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,967,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,067,000 after buying an additional 1,303,156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,037,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,373,420,000 after buying an additional 918,607 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,349,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,252,000 after buying an additional 903,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,940,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,398,000 after buying an additional 608,069 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Kent T. Larson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $1,606,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,494.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $155,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,382 shares of company stock worth $2,207,395 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock opened at $60.87 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $47.70 and a 52-week high of $66.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.21.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays cut Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 target price on Xcel Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.