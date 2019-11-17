D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.86% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 131.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTXO opened at $27.22 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $27.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34.

