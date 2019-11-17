D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $942,000 Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 297.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total value of $860,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,008,319.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 5,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total transaction of $1,006,625.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,001.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $196.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.94. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $132.63 and a 1-year high of $202.80. The company has a market cap of $124.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 34.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.25.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.