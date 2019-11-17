D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 40,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock opened at $93.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.74. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $97.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 13.71%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

TEL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered TE Connectivity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.07.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 38,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $3,469,399.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,657.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $2,061,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

