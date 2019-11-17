D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes $814,000 Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,795 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 2,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $84,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LivePerson stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.61 and a beta of 1.03. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.98 and a twelve month high of $42.85.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $75.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.69 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on LivePerson from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on LivePerson from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities set a $45.00 target price on LivePerson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on LivePerson from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on LivePerson from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

