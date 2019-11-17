D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Given New $67.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.48.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,404,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,357,519. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D. R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $32.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that D. R. Horton will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from D. R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 7,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $346,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in D. R. Horton by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 146,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 16,664 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in D. R. Horton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in D. R. Horton by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 87,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.