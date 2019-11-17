D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DHI. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.48.

Shares of DHI traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $53.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,404,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,357,519. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. D. R. Horton has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average of $47.73.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $346,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 146,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 16,664 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 87,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

