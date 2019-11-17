Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Invests $69,000 in CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 349,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 173,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after buying an additional 14,112 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 65,395 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,044,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,996,000 after buying an additional 2,201,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. CorePoint Lodging Inc has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.65). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. CorePoint Lodging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.