Daniel Lee Flynn Sells 152,927 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 152,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $7,479,659.57.

Daniel Lee Flynn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, October 28th, Daniel Lee Flynn sold 29,820 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $1,322,218.80.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average of $29.65. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.96.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

DCPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Svb Leerink raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.31.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.