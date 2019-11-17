Daniel M. Dupree Purchases 10,000 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Stock

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) CEO Daniel M. Dupree purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $136,100.00.

NYSE APTS opened at $13.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.91 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $180,000. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 68.2% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 123,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 50,169 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.1% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 78,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 20.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 16.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 56,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APTS shares. Compass Point lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. National Securities started coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

