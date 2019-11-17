Daren Morris Buys 10,000 Shares of Volex PLC (LON:VLX) Stock

Volex PLC (LON:VLX) insider Daren Morris purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £11,300 ($14,765.45).

Shares of LON VLX opened at GBX 120.50 ($1.57) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.82. Volex PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 123.97 ($1.62). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 94.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 92.53. The stock has a market cap of $180.59 million and a P/E ratio of 17.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th.

Volex Company Profile

Volex plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies power cords and cable assemblies for consumer electronics, medical equipment, data center, telecommunications, industrial robotics, and automotive industries worldwide. The company's Power Cords division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, vacuum cleaners, and electric vehicles.

