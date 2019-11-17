David W. Gibbs Sells 1,521 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,268,607.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE YUM opened at $98.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.48. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $119.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.80.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup set a $138.00 target price on Yum! Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 302.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

