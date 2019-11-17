Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3,385.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $65.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens cut Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Macquarie set a $62.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.94.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $56.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.07. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.08 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

