Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Short Interest Update

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the September 30th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.6 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deluxe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

NYSE DLX opened at $51.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.34. Deluxe has a 52-week low of $36.11 and a 52-week high of $54.15.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.20 million. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 9.01% and a positive return on equity of 33.33%. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Deluxe will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Deluxe by 234.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Deluxe in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deluxe in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deluxe in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

