Desjardins Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now anticipates that the company will earn $5.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.30. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

