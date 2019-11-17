Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €35.50 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.50 ($41.28) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DWNI. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.28) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Wohnen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €37.85 ($44.01).

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €34.53 ($40.15). The stock had a trading volume of 800,201 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €33.90 and its 200 day moving average is €35.01. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($44.29).

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

