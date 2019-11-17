Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €38.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DWNI. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €37.85 ($44.01).

Deutsche Wohnen stock traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €34.53 ($40.15). 800,201 shares of the company were exchanged. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 12-month high of €38.09 ($44.29). The business has a fifty day moving average of €33.90 and a 200 day moving average of €35.01.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

