Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €35.50 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.28) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DWNI. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.85 ($44.01).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Deutsche Wohnen stock traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €34.53 ($40.15). The stock had a trading volume of 800,201 shares. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($44.29). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €33.90 and its 200 day moving average price is €35.01.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.