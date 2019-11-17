DHX Media Ltd. (NASDAQ:DHXM) Short Interest Down 15.6% in October

DHX Media Ltd. (NASDAQ:DHXM) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the September 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DHXM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 221,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,049. DHX Media has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $174.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 0.97.

DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DHX Media had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that DHX Media will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DHX Media in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHX Media in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DHX Media in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHX Media in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of DHX Media by 2,055.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 240,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 229,572 shares during the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHXM has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC set a $2.00 target price on DHX Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners set a $3.00 price target on DHX Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHX Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $2.30 price target on DHX Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DHX Media currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.20.

About DHX Media

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

