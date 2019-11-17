DigitalBits Price Tops $0.0139 on Major Exchanges (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 16th. One DigitalBits token can now be bought for about $0.0139 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and Bilaxy. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $62,977.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.33 or 0.00799418 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00015515 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000637 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000780 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,619,588 tokens. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

