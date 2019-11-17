Dignity Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15,822.00 (DIG)

Dignity (CURRENCY:DIG) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Dignity has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Dignity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and CoinExchange. Dignity has a market capitalization of $816,393.00 and approximately $15,822.00 worth of Dignity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00236529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.66 or 0.01447555 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033801 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00141561 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Dignity’s launch date was February 20th, 2018. Dignity’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,036,421 tokens. Dignity’s official Twitter account is @cryptobontix. The official website for Dignity is cryptobontix.com.

Dignity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dignity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dignity using one of the exchanges listed above.

