Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Dillard’s from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dillard’s from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dillard’s from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Shares of NYSE:DDS opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.86. Dillard’s has a one year low of $47.95 and a one year high of $86.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.32.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dillard’s news, Director H. Lee Hastings III sold 3,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $216,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dillard’s by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 964,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,007,000 after purchasing an additional 198,186 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,305,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,005,000 after acquiring an additional 78,952 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 2,266.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 39,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 38,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

