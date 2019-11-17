Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Trading Up 5.8%

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)’s stock price was up 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $69.43 and last traded at $69.36, approximately 1,000,190 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 400,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.54.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLB shares. B. Riley raised Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $298.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $904,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 8,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $500,344.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

