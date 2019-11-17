Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $54.82 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,329 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,099 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.1% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $54,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,304 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.3% during the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 1,042,490 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $139,652,000 after buying an additional 203,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,960 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $149.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,123.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.86 and its 200 day moving average is $135.67. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $93.96 and a 12-month high of $149.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI set a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.45.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $16,988,532.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 433,940 shares in the company, valued at $59,562,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 332,804 shares of company stock worth $45,823,569. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

