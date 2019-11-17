Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Short Interest Down 10.5% in October

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the September 30th total of 3,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 448,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Donaldson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

DCI traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.93. 180,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.32. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $40.27 and a 12-month high of $57.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.42. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $726.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,423,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 7.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,420,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,832,000 after purchasing an additional 296,782 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at $7,823,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at $7,067,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 14.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,349,000 after purchasing an additional 129,846 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

