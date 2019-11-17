Dragon Option (DRAGON) Reaches Market Cap of $12,024.00

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. During the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded 8% higher against the dollar. Dragon Option has a total market capitalization of $12,024.00 and approximately $14,756.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragon Option token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, Bancor Network, BigONE and Hoo.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011707 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00236373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.45 or 0.01454563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033940 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00141144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Dragon Option

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,461,298 tokens. The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dragon Option’s official website is dragonoption.io/about.

Buying and Selling Dragon Option

Dragon Option can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, BigONE, Bancor Network and Hoo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Option using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

