Dusk Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $372,386.00 (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Dusk Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0535 or 0.00000615 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX, Ethfinex and Bittrex. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $372,386.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00042442 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.44 or 0.07801435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000428 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001393 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00001047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00017242 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,290,792 tokens. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Ethfinex and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

