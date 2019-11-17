DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXPE. BidaskClub raised DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

DXPE opened at $39.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average of $34.77. DXP Enterprises has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $45.66. The stock has a market cap of $706.59 million, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $327.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 8.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 192.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 13.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.