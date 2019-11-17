EAGLE POINT CR/COM (ECC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 million. On average, analysts expect EAGLE POINT CR/COM to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EAGLE POINT CR/COM alerts:

NYSE:ECC opened at $14.47 on Friday. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $19.41. The stock has a market cap of $342.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.94%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About EAGLE POINT CR/COM

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for EAGLE POINT CR/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EAGLE POINT CR/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.