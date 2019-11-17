Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.04 and last traded at $34.50, approximately 951,900 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 336,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.83.

EBIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ebix from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ebix from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, S&P Equity Research cut their price target on shares of Ebix from $34.59 to $32.92 in a report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.43 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 14.64%. Ebix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Fondation Rennes sold 22,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $668,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,163,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,526,405.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 228.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ebix by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Ebix by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Ebix by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Ebix by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

