Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ECHO. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on Echo Global Logistics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Shares of ECHO stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $20.63. 180,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Echo Global Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $561.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.10 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECHO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Echo Global Logistics by 265.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

